GLOW Grey's Anatomy, Nailed It! and Star Wars: The Last Jedi Coming to Netflix in June 2018

Plan your binge-watching sessions accordingly, because Netflix has just announced which film and TV titles will be added to its library in June. As always, title and dates are subject to change.

Coming Soon

iZombie: Season 4

Life Sentence: Season 1

Supergirl: Season 3

Available 6/1/18

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale)

Disney's 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

Available 6/2/18

The King's Speech

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Available 6/3/18

The Break With Michelle Wolf

Available 6/5/18

Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok

Available 6/7/18

Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2

The Night Shift: Season 4

Available 6/8/18

Alex Strangelove

Ali's Wedding

Marcella: Season 2

Sense8: The Series Finale

The Hollow

The Staircase

Treehouse Detectives

Available 6/9/18

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

Available 6/10/18

Portlandia: Season 8

Star Wars, The Last Jedi

David James/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Available 6/14/18

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

Available 6/15/18

La Hora Final

Lust Stories

Maktub

Set It Up

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday's Illness

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Ranch: Part 5

True: Magical Friends

True: Wonderful Wishes

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

Available 6/16/18

Grey's Anatomy: Season 14

In Bruges

Available 6/17/18

Club de Cuervos Presenta: La Balada de Hugo Sánchez

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

Available 6/18/18

Encerrados

Available. 6/19/18

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

GLOW

Netflix

Available 6/22/18

Brain on Fire

Cooking on High

Derren Brown: Miracle

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2

Us and Them

Available 6/23/18

Disney's Tarzan

Available 6/24/18

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et Les Couleurs)

Available 6/25/18

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

Available 6/26/18

Secret City

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

Available 6/29/18

Churchill's Secret Agents: The New Recruits

GLOW: Season 2

Harvey Street Kids

Kiss Me First

La Forêt

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 2

Recovery Boys

TAU

Available 6/30/18

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

Mohawk

