Royal Wedding Bishop Says He "Only Deviated Slightly" From His Script

After giving an impassioned sermon at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday, The Most Rev. Bishop Michael Bruce Curry appeared on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America and said he "only deviated slightly" from his planned manuscript.

During the ceremony, Curry spoke about the power of love for 14-minutes. He quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and referenced slavery. He also discussed how hunger, poverty and war could all come to an end "when love is the way."

His sermon generated about 40,000 tweets per minute and produced a few noticeable reactions from the royals and attendees.

Curry told GMA's Robin Roberts that he sent church officials a "basic outline" of his manuscript ahead of time and that everyone was "very gracious." Although, he admitted he went a bit off script on the big day.

"I did provide a copy of the manuscript about a week before I think it was, and I only deviated slightly," he said. "I mean, you can't get a preacher—you're going to deviate a little bit. But they were basically aware of the basic outline and what was in it. They were very gracious."