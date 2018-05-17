Ellen DeGeneres Grills Sandra Bullock Over "Penis Facials"

Sandra Bullock has a passion for "penis facials."

The Ocean's 8 star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and dished about her favorite beauty regimen. When asked to describe this facial that she's "obsessed" with, the actress attempted to explain why she gave it the "penis" nickname.

"Well it's this way in which one forces, through microneedling, it's like a little roller with these...it pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and then boosts it," Bullock said. "You look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes the serum in."

When asked what she's pushing into her skin, Bullock said it's "whatever the facialist would like to insert into your pores."