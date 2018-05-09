Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Break Up

Ariana Grande is back on the market.

E! News has learned the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer and Mac Miller have broken up. We're told they split because of their busy work schedules but remain close friends. They love each other but as close friends.

One of the couple's last public appearances together was during 2018 Oscars weekend when they were spotted at Madonna's always exclusive after-party. Earlier this week, Ariana attended the 2018 Met Gala solo.

Ever since taking their romance public in August 2016, the pair has experienced some unforgettable memories together.

In addition to starring in the "My Favorite Part" music video and performing on stage together, the professionals developed a special bond away from cameras. And yes, they also created some unforgettable collaborations including "The Way."