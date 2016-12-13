The romance between Ariana Grande and Mac Miller is heating up from side to side—of a wall.

The real-life couple are the subjects of the rapper's newest music video for his track, "My Favorite Part." In the visual, the two star as strangers who happen to live next door to each other in an apartment building.

One rainy night, he helps Grande as she fumbles with some groceries in the rain, the two exchange a few come hither looks and then retreat to their separate homes. However, the flames bubbling up between the two are not about to burn out once they are divided by a wall.

Instead, the two immediately start daydreaming about each other in unison, going as far as to imagine caressing each other's faces while together on the floor.