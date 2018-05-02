BREAKING!

Ariana Grande to Open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 2, 2018 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Who else but Ariana Grande could open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards?

Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Wednesday that she will give "a show-stopping performance from her upcoming LP," live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Grande first shared the news Tuesday night on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The pop star, whose new single "No Tears Left to Cry" just hit No. 1 on iTunes in 85+ markets, will join previously announced musical acts BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes. Kelly Clarkson will be hosting the show, which will be broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

BTS Will Debut a New Single at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

During her interview with Jimmy Fallon, Grande announced the title of her forthcoming album: Sweetener. Set for a summer release, Grande worked with producers ILYA, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin and Pharrell Williams, among others. "It's kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone's life, or somebody else who brings light to your life—sweetening the situation," she said of the album's title. Other songs include "God Is a Woman," "The Light Is Coming," "Raindrops" and "R.E.M." Grande plans to do "something special" on the 20th of each month leading up to her album release date—beginning with her Billboard Music Awards performance.

(E!, NBC and Republic Records are all members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , Breaking , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ne-Yo, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, World of Dance

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Surprises Deserving Fans During Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Takeover

Kesha, Cosmopolitan, 2018

Kesha Gets Candid on Her Battle to Overcome Body Issues

'N Sync Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Nsync, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake

'N Sync Finally Has Their Star, But Which of Their Music Videos Shines Brightest? Vote for Your Favorite!

R. Kelly

R. Kelly's Management Says Time's Up Movement "Rushed to Judgment" by Supporting #MuteRKelly Campaign

Beyonce Brings Coachella Vibes to Golden State Warriors Game

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.