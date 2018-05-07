Iggy Azalea Claims She's "Extremely Single" Amid Tyga Dating Rumors

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 7, 2018 7:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Iggy Azalea, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Iggy Azalea is single.

According to multiple media outlets, the 27-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm she isn't dating Tyga.

"I thought it was fairly obvious, but I feel I need to clarify again," the "Fancy" artist wrote. "I'm still extremely single & im not dating anyone. Honestly."

Azalea's tweet has since been deleted. 

Azalea and Tyga sparked romance rumors in April after the two were spotted hanging out at Coachella. However, Azalea is now squashing those reports.

Azalea was previously engaged to Nick Young. The two broke off their engagement in 2016 after the basketball player was at the center of an alleged cheating scandal.

Iggy Azalea and Tyga Ignite Romance Rumors at Coachella: All the Clues

Tyga was once engaged to Blac Chyna. They share a son, King Cairo. He also previously dated Kylie Jenner.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Iggy Azalea , Tyga , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Princess Charlene of Monaco, Jessica Simpson, Maxwell Johnson

Jessica Simpson Throws Daughter Maxwell a Greatest Showman-Inspired 6th Birthday Party

Tamera Mowry, Tia Mowry, baby shower

Tamera Mowry Gushes Over Tia Mowry's New Baby Girl

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Step Out Together Ahead of the 2018 Met Gala

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Teases Season 3 As "Amazing" and "Better Than One and Two"

Arrested Development Season 5

Arrested Development Season 5 Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed (Yes, the Bluths Are Truly All Back Together)

ESC: Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson Shares This $3 Beauty Product With Her Daughter

Total Divas Season 7 Cast

Total Divas Renewed for Two More Seasons!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.