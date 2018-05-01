Meghan Markle Once Expertly Critiqued Kid Contestants on Chopped Junior

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., May. 1, 2018 6:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What can't she do?

In a recently unearthed video of Prince Harry's future bride, Meghan Markle, the American actress, who famously got engaged to her Prince Charming while roasting chicken, showcased her culinary knowledge during a 2016 appearance as a celebrity guest judge on Chopped Junior.

The clip, which was caught by Inside Edition, of the Food Network series shows the 36-year-old, who was also a food blogger at the time, delivering articulate and kind criticisms to a young contestant on the 2016 season of the show.

After tasting one contestant's offering, Markle carefully chose her words, telling the young girl and aspiring cook, "Sophia, your pork was just so delicious but unfortunately the yogurt sauce didn't really fit with everything else that we had going on on the plate."

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Meghan Markle, Chopped Junior

Food Network

Meanwhile, yet another unearthed clip of the future royal shows that the Suits star has the chops to back up her expertise in the kitchen, revealing a daring flare to her cooking style.

Markle expertly whips up jars of pickled veggies while on Haylie Duff's Real Girl's Kitchen, with Duff remarking, "Meghan's a down chick, she's like, 'I'll try that... I'll try that. She's not scared of anything."

This isn't the first time the actress has shared her tips for culinary success. On her now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, the star frequently revealed her cooking recipes and other kitchen tips.

Luckily for Harry, the bride-to-be frequently shows off her culinary prowess at home. During their first joint interview post-proposal, the pair revealed they were cooking a chicken dish when the royal proposed to her.

"We were roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic," they laughed.

The bride and groom are expected to make their walk down the aisle on May 19 at St. George's Chapel, and while we don't yet know the menu for the wedding, E! News has learned that preparations have long been underway for the wedding of the year.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royal Wedding , Food , Apple News
Latest News
Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Reveal the Best Parts About Working Together

Anna Faris, Eva Longoria

Anna Faris Reveals Her Parenting Advice for Pregnant Overboard Co-Star Eva Longoria

Justin Timberlake, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Which Spice Girl Did Justin Timberlake Hookup With?

Did Charlize Theron "Poop" On Her New Project?

Are Kanye West & Kim Kardashian in Danger?

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson Is Starting His Own Athletic Apparel Line

Hollywood Celebrity Sex Confessions

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.