Tristan Thompson Is Starting His Own Athletic Apparel Line

Tristan Thompson's personal life may be in some serious upheaval but he's still got a brand to build!

The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player has filed for a trademark a "stylized letter T," according to documents obtained by E! News

According to documents, which were filed on April 23, Thompson filed request to trademark for "Athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps being headware, athletic uniforms."

Tristan's name has been all over the news recently after cheating allegations erupted when cameras caught him with a string of other women days before pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian gave birth to the couple's daughter True Thompson.

The trademark application comes less than two weeks before E! News announced that Khloe had delivered her first child in Ohio.

On May 19, 2017, Thompson applied for a similar trademark with a slightly different logo, but its current status is "Abandoned-Failure To Respond Or Late Response."