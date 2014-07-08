Brazil's Brutally Embarrassing Loss to Germany in the World Cup Has Set the Internet Ablaze

Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
"….."—The entire planet during the Germany-Brazil World Cup game
How else do you react to a team like Brazil losing 7-1 in a World Cup semifinals game? You can't really react, can you? You're just sort of speechless.
But the Internet is never really speechless, is it? And once everyone got over their shock, Twitter went absolutely nuts as Germany scored goal after goal after goal, essentially handing Brazil, a team that is always feared in every World Cup, their own asses.
So while Brazil fans looked like this, the Internet looked like this:
Even Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue is leaving now. pic.twitter.com/nqdeafMK8W? Transfer Sources (@TransferSources) July 8, 2014
He's out.
Brazil's defense be like... pic.twitter.com/BbBHY7Ibb1? I keep it real (@lKeepltReal) July 8, 2014
Send in Scooby. He probably could have done something.
Live look-in at Brazil outside the stadium #BrazilVsGermany pic.twitter.com/lAttfqJJaO? NOT SportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) July 8, 2014
The world will need a new word for "riot" after tonight, no doubt.
why Brazil is losing pic.twitter.com/8nNG7EBSdT? FunnyPicsDepot (@FunnyPicsDepot) July 8, 2014
#BlameBieber
heer u go brazil pic.twitter.com/aexm6xR2uD? Forrezt Gump (@Forreztpls) July 8, 2014
Always say it with a cake.
How the World Cup logo was created. #worldcup pic.twitter.com/CdUGlmHCrD? Dory Benami (@dorybenami) July 8, 2014
Accurate.
Hey Brazil pic.twitter.com/igq4EZRAEw? White Goodman (@White_Goodman_) July 8, 2014
We think it, Jason Bateman says it. (Related: remember the movie Dodgeball? We haven't watched that one in a while...)
5 goals in the first 30 minutes.
All from Germany. pic.twitter.com/ERetDUrr02? ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 8, 2014
Seriously. By the time you wrote a witty tweet about how Brazil was losing 5-0 to Germany, another goal gets scored! It was madness.
7 for Germany. You go, Germany. And 1 for Brazil. Bye. pic.twitter.com/OdlLK1npME? Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) July 8, 2014
Mean Girls will never not be applicable.
Brazil needs him pic.twitter.com/M1bmVJi7cn? Soccer Players FC ? (@FCsoccerplayers) July 8, 2014
Brazil fans looking at the World Cup like... pic.twitter.com/0Oj86W3mLI? ?? (@LiamHaylett) July 8, 2014
Ha! You thought a Frozen reference wouldn't sneak in here! WRONG.
Calling your girlfriend Brazil because she kicks off every 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/rBkuyymZjU? Sunday League Footy (@SundayChants) July 8, 2014
Annnnd now this game is a punch line.
Brazil's new flag... pic.twitter.com/6Q3ZHK8hgc? Men's Humor (@MensHumor) July 8, 2014
Flying at half-mast, no doubt.
And just because we are Americans, we couldn't help but remind the world:
USA only lost to Germany 1-0 pic.twitter.com/kTHAyTsLT3? 2014 World Cup (@TheWorIdCup) July 8, 2014
Congrats, Germany fans! And Brazil fans, try and remember that this game could have been worse. For example, all your players could have spontaneously combusted right before your very eyes. That would have been worse.
Right?!
