2013 Fall TV Reviews: Welcome to the Family, The Millers and Sean Saves the World All Have the Same Problem

CBS' new comedy The Millers and NBC's new comedies Welcome to the Family and Sean Saves the World all suffer from the same thing: talented casts, not enough good material to work with.

Thursday night TV is one of, if not the most, competitive night of the week. Scandal, Glee, The Vampire Diaries, Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy…ever heard of these shows? The Millers might have a chance with The Big Bang Theory bumping up next to it, but it's not our favorite new comedy of the fall by any means. Welcome to the Family and Sean Saves the World have two of our favorite TV people in it (Mike O'Malley and Sean Hayes), but they deserve better than what they currently are working with. That's not to say that eventually the shows will find their footing, but they better figure it out fast.

Welcome to the Family (NBC)

Premieres Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Time-Slot Competition: The Millers (CBS), The X Factor (Fox), Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (ABC), The Vampire Diaries (CW)

Cast: Mike O'Malley, Ricardo Chavira, Mary McCormack, Ella Rae Peck, Joey Haro, Justina Machado, Fabrizio Guido

Status: We've seen the pilot episode.