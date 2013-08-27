What Happened to Miley Cyrus?! Her Biggest Controversies and Scandals

July 2008: Miley Gets Hacked Fresh off the heels of her Vanity Fair spread, a series of racy photos of the singer hit the web after Cyrus' phone was hacked. The pics, which featured Miley soaking off in a shower and bearing her midriff, were reportedly intended for then-boyfriend Nick Jonas. Of course, fans of the then-15-year-old were outraged as the whole world got its first glimpse at Miley's naughty side.

February 2009: Making Faces The sassy starlet came under fire after a photo surfaced where the singer seemed to be mocking Asians by pulling the skin back from her eyes while posing with a group of pals. She later issued a statement apologizing for the controversial pic while also slamming the media for its portrayal of her persona. "I've also been told there are some people upset about some pictures taken of me with friends making goofy faces! Well, I'm sorry if those people looked at those pics and took them wrong and out of context," she said. "In NO way was I making fun of any ethnicity! I was simply making a goofy face. When did that become newsworthy? It seems someone is trying to make something out of nothing to me. If that would of been anyone else, it would of been overlooked! I definitely feel like the press is trying to make me out as the new ‘BAD GIRL'!"

August 2009: Pole Dancing at the TCAs Perhaps she was foreshadowing her VMA show? The then 16-year-old star took the stripper pole for a spin during her performance of "Party in the USA" at the Teen Choice Awards. Despite the unfavorable reaction to the eyebrow-raising routine, Cyrus father told Access Hollywood, "You know what? I just think that Miley loves entertaining people." Some things never change.