See Lil Nas X Get Completely Naked for Prison Shower Scene in "Industry Baby" Music Video

Watch : Lil Nas X Fires Back After Criticism for Kissing Male Dancer

Lil Nas X is getting thoroughly clean in his latest conversation-starting music video.

The 22-year-old rapper dropped the visuals for his latest single, "Industry Baby," on Friday, July 23, and as to be expected at this point from the boundary-pushing musician, the video was thoroughly memorable. Additionally, the song included a verse from Jack Harlow and was co-produced by Kanye West.

Among the noteworthy scenes was one featuring Lil Nas X completely naked in a prison shower with fellow nude inmates, thanks to the magic of pixelation.

A verse featured shout-outs to Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber with the lyrics, "Need a plaque on evеry song/Need me like one with Nicki now/Tell a rap n---a I don't see ya/I'm a pop n---a like Bieber/I don't f--k bitches, I'm queer."

The song's press release included a dedication from Lil Nas X to his 20-year-old self, back when he was coming off the success of the smash hit "Old Town Road."