Robin Williams’ Son Zak Says His “Incredible Spirit Lives” On in 70th Birthday Tribute

Watch : "Mrs. Doubtfire" 26 Years Later: E! News Rewind

The world changed forever on August 11, 2014 when Academy Award-winning comedic actor Robin Williams died by suicide.

Today, July 21, his son Zachary or "Zak" still feels a gaping hole in his heart from his father's passing. He shared a message on Instagram to commemorate Robin on his birthday, seven years after his death. The 38-year-old expressed in his caption, "Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us."

He continued, "Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!"

Before Robin died, he was incorrectly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Months after his tragic death, an autopsy revealed that the Good Will Hunting actor had actually experienced what was called Lewy Body Dementia. Zak spoke about the "frustration" his father dealt with in his final years on Robin's 70th birthday.