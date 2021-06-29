BET AwardsBritney SpearsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Rob Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Photo of Daughter Dream Dressed as Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian posted two precious images of daughter Dream to social media on June 28, including one shot of the 4-year-old channeling her inner superhero.

Watch: Rob Kardashian's Return to the Spotlight

If you used the Lasso of Truth on us, we'd obviously say Rob Kardashian's latest pics of daughter Dream are completely adorable. 

On Monday, June 28, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's Instagram account shared two pics of the 4-year-old girl, whose parents are Rob and his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna

One image showed Dream wearing the headband, belt and boots in the style of famed DC Comics superhero Wonder Woman, accompanying the girl's gray T-shirt and denim overalls. 

"Wonder Woman," the caption simply read, in addition to including numerous arm-flexing and heart-eyes emojis. 

Among those offering support in the comments was Rob's sister Khloe Kardashian, who wrote, "Queen dream!!!!!" Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian confirmed her approval by posting a heart emoji. 

Just prior to posting that pic, Rob also shared a shot of Dream in a blue camouflage outfit as she posed in front of a gray Rolls Royce. 

Kourtney responded to this one with a weary-face emoji, plus two face-with-hearts emojis. Also commenting was NFL star Dez Bryant, who added a prayer-hands emoji. 

photos
Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

During the installment of the KUWTK reunion that aired on Sunday, June 20, Khloe told host Andy Cohen that her brother is "such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality," and she continued by offering an update on Rob's well-being. 

"I know Rob is feeling really good about himself right now, and he's working really hard on himself," she said. The Good American co-founder also described Dream as "one of the most incredible little girls in the entire world." 

The sweet Wonder Woman post from Rob's Instagram account can be seen, above. And be sure to check out more sweet photos of Dream with her family below!

Instagram
A Sweet Family Hand-Me-Down

"She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," Rob's January 2021 post read.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Daddy's Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian shared this photo of his daughter on Instagram in January 2021, writing, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

Dream Kardashian looked just like dad Rob Kardashian in this snap from November 2020.

Instagram
Sweet Dream

In July 2020, Rob took to Instagram and shared this sweet smiling pic of his daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Summertime Snack

"Eat up Dreamy bean," Rob wrote for this post.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Sandy Sweetie

"Sand baby," her father penned online.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Scenic View

"See the line where the sky meets the sea?" Rob noted on this picture.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Stylist Dream

"She dressed herself," the caption read on social media. "But she rocking the Dodgers hat let's go"

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Rawr!

Dream rocked the leopard-print trend like no one else!

Instagram
Night, Night!

"Night night," Rob wrote alongside this cute nighttime pic of Dream.

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Twitter
Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Instagram
Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Instagram
Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
BFF Cousins

Dream bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Twitter
Goodnight Daddy

Dream wishes her dad a good night in this cute video.

Instagram
Easter 2019

The tiny tot is all smiles during the holiday.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Dream helped her aunt Khloe with her makeup in February 2019 and it's too stinking cute.

Instagram
Firehouse Fun

Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.

Instagram
Giving Back

Dream and True even made handmade cards to give to the firefighters!

Twitter
Winter White

"Bling blaww burr," Rob shared.

Twitter
All Grown Up

Two-year-old Dream looks so grown up in this latest pic from Rob, which he caption, "my babbbbyyyy."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
How Far I'll Go

"Moana!!" Rob tweeted on Thanksgiving 2018 weekend.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Strike a Pose

"LOL at her pose," Rob tweeted on Black Friday 2018.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

"Smoothieee Queen," Rob tweeted a week before Dream's second birthday.

photos
