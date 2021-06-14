Kendall Jenner "Had a Rule" About Sharing Her Love Life on KUWTK, Executive Producer Reveals

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation

When it came to filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner had one request.

According to Farnaz Farjam, an executive producer for the beloved E! series, the 25-year-old supermodel was open to documenting her day-to-day for the show except for one area: her love life.

During an interview on Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast, Farnaz detailed Kendall's "rule" and why she decided to exclude that from the series in the first place.

"Kendall's always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show and in the show," she explained, adding, "Because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are. So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."

Even up until KUWTK's end, in which the final episode of the series aired last week, Kendall's romances never unraveled onscreen.