Henry Cavill Makes Relationship With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Instagram Official

Henry Cavill and his new girlfriend are playing mind games with each other, but in a good way.
The 37-year-old Justice League star's relationship with Natalie Viscuso is now Instagram official, as they both shared a photo on Saturday, April 10 of themselves engaged in a seemingly intense chess match.
"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Henry captioned the shot.
For her part, Natalie posted the same pic to her account and wrote, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?" In other words, it sounds like she's not someone you want to challenge to a casual board game anytime soon.
One fan humorously commented on Henry's post, "Queens Gambit season 2 looks dope.."
Meanwhile, Dany Garcia, who is Henry's manager, in addition to the producing partner of ex-husband Dwayne Johnson, wrote, "She used the closed Sicilian didn't she? Savvy."
Henry, who was previously linked to stunt performer Lucy Cork and The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, tends to be rather private regarding his dating life, so he has not previously shared much about the romance.
Natalie was the subject of a 2005 episode of MTV's My Super Sweet 16, and she currently works as Legendary Entertainment's Vice President, Television and Digital Studios, according to her LinkedIn page. The production company was behind Henry's 2020 Netflix film Enola Holmes, in addition to his 2013 Superman blockbuster Man of Steel.
Back in December, Kaley visited Watch What Happens Live and was asked about her brief 2013 romance with the star of The Witcher.
In response to a fan's question about whether the Man of Steel is "really made of steel," Kaley kept things close to the vest. After laughing and rolling her eyes, the Big Bang Theory alum finally replied, "I don't know. I never say, 'I don't know.' I always have an answer, but I don't know."