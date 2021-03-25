Katy & OrlandoMelbourne Fashion FestivalJessica SimpsonKARDASHIANSVideosPhotosShop E!

Own These Runway Looks from The Curated: Episode 2 with Francesca Hung and Christian Wilkins

Update your wardrobe with these new seasonal additions, hand-picked by the experts.

By Kate-Marie Thorpe Mar 25, 2021 12:23 AMTags
FashionAustraliaE Host AustraliaFashion Week AustraliaMelbourne Fashion Festival
Watch: The Curated | Melbourne Fashion Festival’s top looks

Shopping to suit your style has never been this easy.

Melbourne always dials it up a notch for Australia's largest style event, Melbourne Fashion Festival, featuring spectacular runway shows from local and international designers. From the fashion forward to the eco-conscious, there's been something to delight everyone at this year's festival.

Ready to get your fashion fix? E! Australia Host Francesca Hung and Christian Wilkins, Host of Radical Fashionism, have rounded up all their must-have looks, hot off the David Jones Gala runway in The Curated: Episode 2.

Like what you see? Shop the looks below!

ROTATE Ida Paint Print High Neck Mini Dress With Long Sleeves

   

$499
David Jones

DION LEE Rib Corset Tank

   

$390
David Jones

Trending Stories

1

Chris Evans Sparks Fan Frenzy With Rare Glimpse at His Chest Tattoos

2

Britney Spears Requests Jodi Montgomery as Her Permanent Conservator

3

Chrissy Teigen Quits Twitter After Feeling "Bruised" by Negativity

GANNI Seersucker Check Print Dress With Frill Hem

    

$399
David Jones

MSGM Multi Print High Neck Mini Dress With Long Sleeves

  

$1,009
David Jones

Ready to shop more looks hot off the runway? Get more inspo from the Melbourne Fashion Festival here!

Trending Stories

1

Chris Evans Sparks Fan Frenzy With Rare Glimpse at His Chest Tattoos

2

Britney Spears Requests Jodi Montgomery as Her Permanent Conservator

3

Chrissy Teigen Quits Twitter After Feeling "Bruised" by Negativity

4

Kourtney Kardashian Takes Big Step in Travis Barker Relationship

5
Exclusive

Gia Giudice Reacts to Will Smith's TikTok Impact on RHONJ Song