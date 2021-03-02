Meghan & HarryGolden GlobesKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

See the Stars of Aquamarine, Then & Now

Emma Roberts, JoJo and Sara Paxton starred in the mermaid-out-of-water teen comedy in 2006.

By Tierney Bricker Mar 02, 2021 3:30 PMTags
MoviesEmma RobertsCelebritiesFeaturesNostalgiaEntertainment
Fifteen years ago, a mermaid was spotted in Tampa by Emma Roberts and JoJo.

Aquamarine, loosely based on Alice Hoffman's 2001 young adult novel of the same name, centered on a pair of BFFs who befriend a blue-haired mermaid, played by Sara Paxton, and attempt to help her prove true love exists. Basically, think The Little Mermaid meets the Bratz movie.

The Elizabeth Allen-directed fish-out-of-water teen comedy served as Roberts' first leading role in a feature film after spending years on Nickelodeon and was the first major acting job for JoJo, a singing sensation who had previously turned down the chance to star in one of the Disney Channel's biggest hits.

While it didn't make quite a huge splash at the box office at the time of its release—netting just $23 million at the time—it's gone on to have somewhat of a cult following in the fifteen years since its release...

Hence, why we're here, checking out what the cast of Aquamarine is up to now...

Vince Valitutti/20th Century/Kobal/Shutterstock, John Shearer/Getty Images
Emma Roberts

Then the star of Nickelodeon's hit series Unfabulous, Roberts' turn as Clare was her first starring film role. The same year, she fronted the Nancy Drew movie and would go on to appear in slew of films, including Valentine's Day, Hotel for Dogs and Twelve before landing one of the lead roles in 2011's Scream 4. 

And in 2013, the 30-year-old joined the Ryan Murphy TV world when she made her memorable American Horror Story debut as meme-able witch Madison Montgomery in the third installment, Coven. She'd go on to appear in four more seasons of the popular FX anthology series and lead Murphy's Fox horror dramedy Scream Queens as Chanel Oberlin, another meme queen. Most recently, Roberts starred in the Netflix rom-com Holidate.

Though she spent seven years in an on-and-off romance with her Adult Life and American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters, Roberts would connect with boyfriend Garret Hedlund in March 2019. They welcomed their first child, son Rhodes, in December.

Vince Valitutti/20th Century/Kobal/Shutterstock, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Sara Paxton

The same year she played the titular mermaid, Paxton also took over the role of teen witch Marnie from Kimberly J. Brown in the Disney Channel's Halloweentown franchise. 

She'd go on to appear in horror movies like The Last House on the Left and Shark Night, as well as star in the shortlived CW series The Beautiful Lie: TBL. She's also made appearances on This Is Us, How to Get Away With Murder and Twin Peaks, and she most recently popped up on NBC's Good Girls. 

In October 2019, the 32-year-old married her longtime boyfriend Zach Cregger.

20th Century/Kobal/Shutterstock, Michael Tran/Getty Images
JoJo

After turning down the role of Hannah Montana to focus on her blossoming music career, the popular singer made her acting debut as Hailey in the 2006 movie and also appeared in the family comedy R.V.

While she made history as the youngest solo artist to earn a No. 1 hit with "Leave (Get Out)" in 2004, JoJo's career came to a halt when her record label refused to release her new music while she began pursuing acting endeavors. This lead to a years-long battle as the then-18-year-old fought in court to be released from her contract. Her case with Blackground was finally settled in 2013, though Jojo later told UpRoxx, "I didn't get any money. I didn't get any damages or anything like that. I just walked away being able to sign another record contract. I was like, 'Let's go!' I was free."

The 30-year-old went on to re-record her first two albums and singles owned by Blackground, launch her own record label through a partnership with Warner Records and drop her critically acclaimed album, Good to Know, last May. She's currently working on her sixth studio album.

Vince Valitutti/20th Century/Kobal/Shutterstock, Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Jake McDorman

having played Aquamarine's sweet human love interest Raymond, McDorman went on to star as Evan Chambers on ABC Family' college dramedy Greek for several years. He'd then appear as the lead serial killer in Lifetime's memorable 2011 movie The Craigslist Killer and front CBS' TV adaptation of Limitless, taking over Bradley Cooper's role in the 2011 action movie. 

The 34-year-old would later play Murphy Brown's adult son in CBS' shortlived revival of the iconic series, before appearing on What We Do in the Shadows and co-starring in Hulu's holiday rom-com Happiest Season. McDorman currently stars on Disney+'s The Right Stuff as real-life astronaut Alan Shepard. 

Entertainment Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Tammin Sursok

Sursok, who played popular girl Marjorie, is best known for her chilling turn as blind baddie Jenna Marshall on Freeform's Pretty Little Liars.

These days, the Australian actress isn't keeping any lifestyle secrets as she hosts the Women on Top podcast and has her own blog, Bottle and Heels, about motherhood and mental health.

The 37-year-old married Sean McEwen in Florence, Italy in 2011 and the couple have two daughters, Phoenix, 7, and Lennon, 2.

Entertainment Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Arielle Kebbel

While the Gilmore Girls alum played mean girl Cecilia in the movie, Kebbel went on to become the ultimate best friend (and a fan-favorite) when she took on the role of Lexi in The Vampire Diaries.

Kebbel, 39, has appeared in movies such as John Tucker Must Die, Think Like a Man and Fifty Shades Freed, and also starred in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's HBO series Ballers

Entertainment Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com, Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
Dichen Lachman

After playing Beth, one of Cecilia's lackeys, Lachman went on to appear in the cult favorite sci-fi series Dollhouse, ABC's shortlived drama Last Resort and The CW's The 100, before going on to Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for six years. 

The Australian actress currently stars on TNT's Animal Kingdom and will next be seen in Apple TV+'s upcoming drama Severance

Married to her Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-star Maximilian Osinski for six years, the 39-year-old gave birth to their daughter Mathilda in May 2015.

