2021 GOLDEN GLOBES

The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting
Prince HarryGolden GlobesKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos
Update!

Golden Globe Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Schitt's Creek, Hamilton and more were favored to win in their respective categories at the highly-anticipated 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Find out who took home the top prize!

By Mike Vulpo Mar 01, 2021 1:30 AMTags
MoviesTVRed CarpetAwardsGolden GlobesCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Golden Globes 2021: By the Numbers

And the winner is...

Award season is finally here and the biggest names from the big and small screen are being recognized at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Hosted by Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and Tina Fey in New York City's Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, this year's virtual award show is expected to kick off a season unlike any other. And although the red carpet and acceptance speeches will feel different this time around, there is still plenty to celebrate from the past year.

Netflix leads in both film and television nominations, with Mank and The Crown scoring six nods each. Schitt's Creek follows The Crown with five nods, while Ozark and The Undoing each landed four. For the movie categories, all eyes are on The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Hamilton, which both could score big wins. 

Nominees and winners are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a non-profit organization comprised of approximately 90 journalists from 55 countries around the world. Previously, E! News confirmed that Norman Lear would be honored with the Carol Burnett Award while Jane Fonda would accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award. 

photos
The Best Golden Globes Fashion Moments of All Time

Whether you're watching live or trying to catch up, E! News is keeping track of all of the winners in our gallery below. Keep checking to see who wins big at the star-studded event. 

Amazon; Disney+; Vertical Entertainment; Hulu; Netflix
Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

 

Amazon; Netflix; Disney+; Searchlight; Hulu
Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Amazon; Vertical Entertainment; Sony Pictures Classics; Netflix; Focus Features
Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Sony Pictures Classics; Netflix; Searchlight; Focus Features
Best Motion Picture—Drama

Nomadland
Mank
The Father
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Amazon; Netflix; Searchlight; STX Films
Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian

Netflix; Hulu; Searchlight; Focus Features
Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday 
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Netflix; HBO; Apple+; Amazon
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER:Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Netflix; Sony Pictures Classics; STXfilms; Universal
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amana Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World

 

Netflix; HBO; Disney+
Best Television Series—Drama

WINNER: The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched 

Netflix; AMC; Showtime; HBO
Best Actor in a Television Series—Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
WINNER: Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters

Netflix; AMC
Best Actress in a Television Series—Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Netflix; HBO Max; Hulu; Pop TV; Apple
Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
WINNER: Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso

Showtime; Hulu; Pop TV; Apple
Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great 
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Netflix; HBO Max; Hulu; NBC; Pop TV
Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Hulu; Netflix; Amazon; HBO
Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
The Undoing
Small Axe
Unorthodox

Showtime; HBO
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Hulu; Netflix; HBO
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Golden Globe Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Watch Sneak Peek of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Tell-All With Oprah

3

Catherine O'Hara Just Accepted Her Golden Globe With Holding a Martini

But wait, there's more! See more winners that won in a variety of categories below.

Best Animated Feature Film
The Croods 2
Onward
Over the Moon
WINNER: Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Director—Motion Picture
Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Original Song—Motion Picture
WINNER: "Lo Si (Seen)" The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" One Night in Miami
"Tigress & Tweed" The United States vs. Billie Holiday 
"Fight for You" Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice" The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
WINNER: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Best Motion Picture—Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
WINNER: Minari
Two of Us

Best Director—Motion Picture
Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of Chicago 7

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet coverage of the 2021 Golden Globes this Monday, March 1st starting at 10am. Then catch the repeat airing at 8:30pm!

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Golden Globe Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Watch Sneak Peek of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Tell-All With Oprah

3

Catherine O'Hara Just Accepted Her Golden Globe With Holding a Martini

4

Justin Duggar Weds Claire Spivey 5 Months After Announcing Courtship

5

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes Past "S--tty" Tweets