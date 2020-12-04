The MixtapE! Presents Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Rosalía and More New Music Musts

Related : Shawn Mendes' Best Bits From "In Wonder" Documentary

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

We're nearing the finish line, music fans.

With just a few weeks left in this wretched year, the music industry is starting to slow down a bit ahead of the holiday break. But just because everyone's gearing up to take some much deserved time off doesn't mean they have quite yet. From a pop prince's latest LP to a pair of very high-profile collaborations, there are still plenty of goodies to sift through this week. Even Britney Spears got in on the fun!