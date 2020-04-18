It's an interesting time for musicians.

As the world continues to battle the global coronavirus pandemic, artist everywhere are wondering just what their next can and should be. Some, like Charli XCX, are hunkering down to produce new entirely new collections of music inspired, at least in part, by the crisis. Others, like Lady Gaga with her highly-anticipated Chromatica, are pulling their long-awaited new releases off the schedule indefinitely, waiting for a calmer moment when the world can share in the new tunes collectively, as intended. And others still are staying the course and going through with releases scheduled long before COVID-19 took over nearly every aspect of reality.

Rina Sawayama is one of those artists.

Nearly three years after the release of her acclaimed debut EP, entitled, appropriately, RINA, the Japanese-born up-and-coming British pop sensation has dropped her first-ever full-length album on Friday, April 17. And as she told E! News exclusively, there was never any doubt that SAWAYAMA would be pushed or delayed.