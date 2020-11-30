Kate Middleton Keeps Wearing This Purple Gucci Blouse Backwards

Kate Middleton's statement-making style continues to make waves.

There's no denying the Duchess of Cambridge has mastered the art of fashion. From her effortlessly elegant accessories to her simplistic and (sometimes) affordable ensembles, the 38-year-old has been giving royal fans major inspiration.

Making Kate all the more relatable in the fashion department? She's an eco-friendly queen, who recycles many of her outfits. Over the weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge did just that when she re-wore her famous purple Gucci blouse with a pussy bow.

The first time Kate donned the regal design was in March 2019 when she visited the Henry Fawcett Children's Center in London. And again, like the time she debuted the silk-crepe piece, Kate wore it—wait for it—backwards!

The British royal prefers to don the Gucci top with the buttons displayed in the front. However, the luxury label shows a model wearing the design with the buttons in the back.

So it's safe to say Kate has reached style icon status for a reason.