It's a royal déjà vu all over all again!

Kate Middleton, who, unlike many celebs, has no problem re-wearing outfits, just brought back a stylish look she sported more than a decade ago, when she and Prince William were dating.

The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge wore a chic cream double-breasted Reiss midi flared "Olivia" coat with black buttons while visiting the youth mental health charity Jigsaw in Temple Bar in Dublin with her now-husband, 37, on Wednesday. The two are on a royal tour of Ireland.

Kate was first photographed wearing the coat while joining William at his cousin Peter Phillips' 30th birthday party in 2007. She also wore it again several times over the years, including at her own 26th birthday bash and at William's Royal Air Force graduation ceremony in 2008—which marked one of her highest profile appearances with the prince at the time.

The most recent sighting of Kate wearing the coat until Wednesday was in 2010, when she sported it while being given a private tour of Westminster Abbey ahead of her and William's royal wedding at the church.