Vanessa Hudgens Is Three Times The Charm in the Trailer For The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again

Vanessa Hudgens is collecting her coins with not one, not two, but three roles in her upcoming movie.

The OG Disney star tugged on heartstrings in 2018 The Parents Trap-style Christmas film The Princess Switch, which premiered on Netflix. In the romantic comedy, Vanessa played two identical-looking women from opposite sides of the pond. The characters—one, a baker named Stacy De Novo and the other, a princess named Duchess Margaret Delecourt—decide to switch lives for the holidays.

The movie includes all the classic rom-com tropes, including two attractive romantic interests, Prince Edward, played by Sam Palladio, and commoner Kevin, played by Nick Sagar.

The two-minute trailer for the sequel debuted on Nov. 9 on YouTube and promises to deliver the same sweet and much needed classic moments characteristic of any Christmas movie with all the Lifetime Channel and Disney flair.

In The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, the "Say OK" singer will reprise her original roles, but with an epic twist—she'll also play a third, more mischievous look alike, named Lady Fiona Pembroke, who is the cousin of Duchess Margaret.