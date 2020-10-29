Dog the Bounty Hunter Pays Tribute to Late Wife Beth Chapman on Her Birthday

Related : Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Wife Beth

Dog the Bounty Hunter is honoring his late wife Beth Chapman on a very special day.

The 67-year-old, whose real name is Duane Lee Chapman, paid tribute to Beth on Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 29, which would have been her 53nd birthday.

"You are celebrating this day with Jesus and all his angels that's the only thing that gets us through without you," Dog wrote, alongside a publicity photo of Beth. "Happy birthday Beth we miss you & love you."

Jamie Chapman, wife of Dog's son Leland Chapman, also paid homage to his late stepmother by writing, "Happy Birthday Beth...We love you and miss you tremendously."

Beth, Dog's fifth wife, died in June 2019 at age 51 after a long cancer battle. The two were married for 13 years and had been in a relationship for more than twice that long. The Chapmans starred together on the hit reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter in the early 2000s as well as Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and Dog's Most Wanted.