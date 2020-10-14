Daily Pop Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month With J Balvin, CNCO & More

Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month!

Wednesday, Oct. 14's Daily Pop took the time to celebrate with E!'s Lilliana Vazquez, Erin Lim and Victor Cruz joining co-host Justin Sylvester to honor their roots and catch up with a few of today's biggest Latinx stars, including J Balvin!

"Right now it's a beautiful moment that people really are loving our culture," he told Lilliana.

2020 has been a big year for the "Mi Gente" singer, especially when you recall his appearance at the iconic Super Bowl halftime show. While performing alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, he gave his signature shout out to the "Latino gang," explaining on Daily Pop that his purpose for constantly doing so is pretty simple: "Just the fact you're Latino, you just want to elevate yourself, basically everybody in the world."

"Even if you're not Latino and you vibe with us, just say you're part of the Latino gang," J Balvin continued. "This is about inclusion."