Mindy Kaling Reveals Heartfelt New Details About Her Pregnancy and Baby Boy Spencer

Mindy Kaling is in baby bliss.
After announcing the birth of son Spencer Kaling on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, the A-lister took to Instagram to express her gratitude for all the well wishes from her fans and famous pals. The 41-year-old actress also offered new insight into her covert pregnancy and how daughter Katherine "Kit" Kaling is adjusting to big sisterhood.
"Thanks everyone for your kind words about the new addition to my family," Mindy gushed on Friday, Oct. 9. "Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary, but it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need it, putting their own lives at risk."
As for baby Spencer, The Office star said he's "happy and healthy," adding, "his sister is obsessed with him (well, his toys)."
She concluded, "It's been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I'm outnumbered now. Love and grateful hugs. Xoxo MK."
Mindy's celeb colleagues were all in agreement: We really, really needed this great news.
"Mindy, this is the best news and happiest possible way to close out the week—congratulations!" Jennifer Garner commented, while Angela Kinsey, who starred opposite Mindy on The Office, wrote, "So happy for you Mindy!! Sending you all my love."
Octavia Spencer also paid tribute to the new mama, writing on Instagram, "Congratulations @mindykaling on the arrival of your son! May we make this a better world for him and all children!!!"
So how exactly did Mindy pull off all those at-home photo shoots without spoiling her pregnancy news? According to one source, it's all about the angles.
"Mindy actually hasn't been editing herself or her belly in any of her photos," the insider shared with E! News exclusively. "She carried out instead of wide, and she was careful to shoot from specific angles, so you couldn't tell she was pregnant from the pictures of her on social. If you looked at her straight on, you couldn't tell she was pregnant."
The source said Mindy originally planned to announce her pregnancy at the Met Gala in May, but plans changed after the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation.
All's well that ends well for Mindy, Kit and Spencer, but here's hoping we see the adorable trio hit the iconic red carpet at next year's gala instead.