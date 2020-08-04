Blake Griffin Talks Breaking Into Podcasting and Learning to Rest Outside the NBA Bubble

Blake Griffin may not be in the bubble, but he's hardly taking a break.

After the power forward for the Detroit Pistons had his 2019-2020 season disrupted, first by a pair of surgeries on his left knee and then by the global coronavirus pandemic, he wasn't expecting to be among those in the league reporting to Florida to finish out the season, even if his team had been invited. (The Pistons' record didn't qualify them to be among the 22 teams gathered in the Sunshine State.)

All that unexpected time off, however, means the athlete can turn his full attention to the launch of his new podcast, The Pursuit of Healthiness. With all 10 episodes of the first season available on Audible starting Tuesday, Aug. 4, listeners can look forward to Griffin interviewing experts, fellow athletes, and some of the biggest names in politics, tech, entertainment, and beyond as he explores the ever-changing world of health and wellness.