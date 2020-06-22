Blake Griffin Recalls Experiencing "Super F--ked Up" Racism in High School

Blake Griffin appeared on Monday's episode of Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard and recalled the racism he faced while growing up in Oklahoma.

His mother Gail Griffin, who is white, and his father Tommy Griffin, who is Black, got married in Oklahoma back in the early '80s.

"They had their fair share of nasty looks, of comments, of remarks," Griffin told Dax Shepard. "It's still happening today so you can imagine what it was like 30 years ago."

Still, the Detroit Pistons player said his parents did a "really good job of rising above it."

"There's situations that my brother and I look back [at] now and we're like, 'Oh wow. That was racist.' You know what I mean?" he said. "Because my parents didn't give it the power, it didn't affect us either, which I didn't realize what was happening at the time."

For instance, he remembered girls in high school telling him they liked him but could "never date" him because their fathers wouldn't allow it.

"Now, I think, 'Man, that's super f--ked up,'" Griffin said. "But at the time, I was just like 'Yeah, all right'….which is crazy to me."