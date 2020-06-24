Everything You Need to Know About the NBA's Big Plan to Return This Summer

It was a long, strange spring for sports fans. And you can only imagine how it felt for the athletes who were supposed to be focused on competing, training and/or negotiating new deals, and not a heck of a lot else.

After the NBA abruptly suspended its season on March 11 when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, with five weeks to go before the playoffs were supposed to begin, the dominoes fell quickly. Within a few weeks practically everything else in the wide world of sports was subsequently shut down or canceled, from March Madness and the Little League World Series to horse racing's Triple Crown and the 2020 Summer Olympics, with just about every level of competition in between snuffed out as reported cases of the novel coronavirus started to multiply.

Suffice it to say, league officials, organizers and players from all over the world, in every sport, have been trying to figure out what to do ever since, whether they've been hoping to salvage their halted seasons or, in the case of college football and the NFL, start their upcoming seasons on time.

It's been more than three months and we're still mid-pandemic, as well as in the thick of an exceptional amount of social unrest, and just about everything is up for debate—including whether sports should be happening right now at all. But the NBA has a plan they're putting into motion with an eye on league play resuming July 30.