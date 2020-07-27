Dylan Sprouse Finds Himself in a Love Triangle in All-New After 2 Trailer

Who doesn't love a love triangle?

Today, the first trailer for the After sequel dropped and fans got a taste of what's to come for Tessa (portrayed by Josephine Langford) and Hardin (portrayed by Hero Fiennes Tiffin). In the sequel, which is titled After We Collided, the former flames struggle in the aftermath of their split.

And while it seems that Tessa and Hardin are still enamored with one another, there's a new love interest who may derail their reconciliation. We're, of course, talking about Dylan Sprouse's character Trevor Matthews.

As seen in the all-new trailer, Tessa and Trevor have a meet cute involving an elevator on a first day of work. Although Tessa doesn't leave a great first impression, it's clear that the two have serious chemistry.

Cut to Dylan as Trevor half-naked hiding from a furious Hardin.

"Hardin Scott? I didn't peg you as a bad boy type," the former Suite Life on Deck star notes in character.