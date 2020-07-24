Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestPeacockPhotosVideos

Watch Every Trailer as They Premiere at Comic-Con 2020

This year's Comic-Con may look a bit different, but Hollywood's biggest stars are still on hand to premiere the first-looks at their latest projects.

By McKenna Aiello Jul 24, 2020 1:15 AMTags
MoviesTVTrailersComic-ConCelebrities
Related: Comic-Con 2010 Look Back: "Thor" & More

Ready, set, Comic-Con@Home!

This year's pop culture extravaganza may look a bit different, but Hollywood's biggest stars are still on hand to premiere the first-looks at their latest projects. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Comic-Con is broadcasting virtually for the first time in its 50-year history. Instead of convening in San Diego, panels will stream online—and at no cost to viewers at home! 

From The New Mutants, to His Dark Materials and so many more, we're rounding up all the Comic-Con trailers and sneak peeks you won't want to miss. 

Check out our handy-dandy guide to Comic-Con 2020 right here, and watch every new movie and TV trailer below: 

photos
Look Back at These Marvel Stars' Comic-Con Appearances Over the Years

The New Mutants

Release date: Aug. 28, 2020 (In theaters)

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian Debuts Shirtless Instagram Profile Photo!

2

Britney Spears' Brother Reveals Rare Insight Into Her Conservatorship

3

All the Details on Demi Lovato's Estimated $1 Million Engagement Ring

His Dark Materials, Season 2

Release date: Fall 2020 (HBO)

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Release date:  Sept. 1, 2020 (On Demand & in theaters)

Truth Seekers

Release date: Fall 2020 (Amazon Prime Video)

Utopia

Release date: TBA (Amazon Prime Video)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.
For everything you should be watching right now, don't miss BingE! Club hosted by Erin Lim on Snapchat!

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian Debuts Shirtless Instagram Profile Photo!

2

Britney Spears' Brother Reveals Rare Insight Into Her Conservatorship

3

All the Details on Demi Lovato's Estimated $1 Million Engagement Ring

4

Why Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters “Grew Apart” From Larsa Pippen

5

See Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Response to Blake Lively's Pregnancy Joke