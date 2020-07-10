Why Charlize Theron Has No Interest in Dating Right Now

Charlize Theron is single and has no interest in mingling.
For an interview with E!'s own Scott Tweedie, The Old Guard actress gave an update on her love life or, by her choice, lack thereof.
"I really do believe that women really…make s--t happen for ourselves," the 44-year-old Oscar winner exclusively told Scott. "And I think this idea of relationships, sometimes we approach…or society approach them in the sense of like, 'Obviously, that is something that you need and want.' And that's really not been the case for me."
Charlize recently made headlines after she shut down rumors that she almost married actor and director Sean Penn during their courtship. She told those tuning into The Howard Stern Show that engagement rumors were "such bulls--t" as they dated "barely a year."
Charlize went on to assure listeners that she's "never been lonely" and called her children, Jackson, 8, and August, 3, the "great loves of my life."
She expressed a similar point to E! viewers as she added, "I don't feel like I'm missing out on something in my life, it's just not something that I'm looking out for right now."
Although the blonde A-lister isn't actively seeking a significant other, she is open to the idea of having a partner.
"I think that time will come," she relayed.
However, Charlize theorized that even if she did meet "the love of my life," he'd have to live in a "house down the street." In fact, Charlize expressed approval of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's previous separate living arrangement.
"I remember when Gwyneth Paltrow married her husband Brad and they lived in separate homes and people made such a stink about it," she said. "And I was like, 'That's my kind of relationship!'"
Speaking of relationships, Charlize also revealed which of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars she'd like to be friends with.
"I'm kind of like, re-watching a lot of the Beverly Hills right now and I just realized I have such an appreciation for Erika Jayne," she declared. "I would like to have lunch with that girl. I really dig her."
Same, Charlize, same.
Ironically, fellow The Old Guard star KiKi Layne expressed a similar sentiment about Charlize. On being able to work with the action movie legend, KiKi said she was "amazed and grateful" for the opportunity.
"It is an action-drama and Charlize has already done so many incredible things in that genre—that often leaves women out of the conversation of being the lead and being the kickass character," the 28-year-old actress, who joined Charlize for the interview, said. "I was excited about the opportunity to get this introduction into action with someone who has this experience, but then also just an incredible actress and artist."
The Old Guard is out now on Netflix.