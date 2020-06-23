Why Lauren Bushnell Didn't Watch the Replay of Ben Higgins' Season of The Bachelor

While a number of viewers re-watched Ben Higgins hand out the roses on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!, Lauren Bushnell Lane wasn't one of them.

The 30-year-old reality star explained why in a candid Instagram post on Monday.

Even though Lauren said she and her husband Chris Lane wouldn't be watching the replay of her season, she told her followers it sounded like a "fun walk down memory lane."

"I'm very thankful for the show and the experience," the season 11 celeb wrote. "Have nothing but respect for everyone I shared that chapter with including the producers, Ben and all the lifelong friendships I made."

She then reflected on how her appearance on the ABC show led her to where she is today.

"I'm not sure I would have met my husband had I not put myself out there and gone on the show," Lauren continued. "I'm a better person for it—but that chapter doesn't define who I am and it never did!"

Near the end of her note, she thanked her fans for "all the love and support always."

"I don't always talk about it all—I'd rather let others do all the talking," she wrote with a laughing emoji, "but that's not because I didn't enjoy the experience. I've just moved on and am incredibly happy now."

She also shared a few photos of herself posing with her fellow contestants, captioning one photo "what a good group of gals."