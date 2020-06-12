Hannah Brown Says Her "Ignorance" Caused "So Much Hurt"

Hannah Brown is taking responsibility for her actions.

During an Instagram Live on Thursday, The Bachelorette star expressed her sorrow for saying of the N-word and opened up about the aftermath of the May incident, in which she used the racial slur while singing the lyrics to DaBaby's song "Rockstar" in a video. Joined by activist Michelle Saahene, Brown explained that the backlash she received has given her a new sense of racial awareness.

"It's has been a journey with ups and down, but I'm so thankful to now be a part of it and learning and figuring out how I can be…," she told Saahene, who is the co-founder of Privilege to Progress, a movement that strives to create awareness and inspire action toward racial justice. "I caused so much hurt because of my ignorance, I now can understand that so much more."

Brown later added, "It was hard to know that I had hurt people. The thing is, it's not the intention, it's the impact…the impact that I had really affected a lot of people."