Read Sarah Ferguson's Hopeful Message To Princess Beatrice On What Would Have Been Her Wedding Day

Princess Beatrice may not be hearing wedding bells today, but her love is still worth celebrating.
Though the royal was set to say "I do" to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 at London's St. James Palace, the longtime couple unfortunately had to postpone their vows amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, her family refuses to let the day pass without acknowledging what would have been—and the festivities that will come.
"Love you my darling Beatrice," her mom Sarah Ferguson wrote on Instagram, posting a throwback shot Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter. "You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for. I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo's love when we all are out of lockdown."
"The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time," she continued. "So proud of you all."
Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the British throne, first announced her engagement to the property developer in September.
"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married," the couple said in a statement at the time. "We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."
However, six months later, Buckingham Palace announced that the duo were reevaluating their nuptials given the spread of the virus.
"Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," a March statement read. "In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May."
Unfortunately, Beatrice and Edoardo are among thousands of couples who were forced to change their wedding plans. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as well as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have also decided to put their vows on pause.
"There's no planning right now," Lopez recently admitted to Hoda Kotb. "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out and it's disappointing."
"I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans," the superstar added. "But I'm also like, ‘You know what? God has a bigger plan.' And so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's gonna be better. I have to believe that it will be."
Then again, love always finds a way.