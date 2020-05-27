Kandi Burruss Talks Historic Masked Singer Win & Throws Shade at NeNe Leakes

Kandi Burruss may be the reigning Masked Singer champ, but she had doubts going into the competition.

During Wednesday's episode of Just the Sip, the former Xscape member opened up to podcast host and E!'s own Justin Sylvester about being the first female winner on The Masked Singer, The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion and more.

"That's the most exciting part about it, is that I'm the first and there will never be another first," she said on her historic win.

According to Kandi, it was during her last four performances that she realized she could win the competition. However, she wasn't as confident heading into the popular singing competition.

"I was scared as hell when I first started performing on the show," the Bravolebrity admitted to Justin. "Because, it's been a long time since I performed by myself, you know, as a solo artist."

As E! readers surely know, the singer turned reality TV maven took home a Grammy in 2000 for her songwriting work on TLC's hit "No Scrubs."