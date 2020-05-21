Here's Your First Look at Vanderpump Rules' Shocking Virtual Season 8 Reunion!

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
by Alyssa Ray | Thu., May. 21, 2020 7:00 AM
The Vanderpump Rules reunion may be virtual, but the cast is still SURving up drama.
In this exclusive first look at the season eight reunion (which kicks of Tuesday, June 2 at 9 p.m.), Lisa Vanderpump and her crew are dressed to the nines and ready for much-needed confrontations. While the teaser starts off pleasantly enough, with Brittany Cartwright declaring, "It's reunion day!" and Lisa teasing Andy Cohen for his casual appearance, it doesn't take long for things to descend into chaos.
"Whose gonna be the first one to cry?" Scheana Shay asks.
The answer: Unclear, since everyone is crying.
Cut to footage of Scheana, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Danica Dow and Dayna Kathan all dabbing their faces. Not to mention, Brittany is seen exploding at the group, "This was one of the hardest times I had to go through in my f--king life."
And she isn't the only one who had a tough season. We're, of course, talking about Kristen Doute's falling out with best friends Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.
"My life is none of your business," the James Mae founder snaps.
"You're a f--king liar," the Next Level Basic author retorts.
Speaking of friend fall outs, Tom Sandoval seemingly sounds off on his "break" from Jax Taylor.
"I've never had anybody do more f--ked up things to me in my entire f--king life," the TomTom co-owner expresses.
Hilariously, Charli Burnett weighs in on the Jax drama by saying she doesn't know "this 50-year-old man." In response, Jax urges Charli to "know your role," which prompts Lisa to reprimand her longtime bartender.
"Jax, shut up," she demands.
Even Andy looks fed up with the fighting as he throws his reunion note cards off-camera.
The drama doesn't stop there as Max Boyens teases a secret hookup that shocks even Lisa!
"Is there anyone else that you want to fess up to messing around with?" Andy grills the TomTom general manager.
"So, um..." Max notes before footage cuts to the group's shocked faces.
For all of this and more, be sure to take a peek at the first look above!
Part one of the Vanderpump Rules season eight reunion airs Tuesday, June 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
