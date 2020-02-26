Often when people grow up, they grow apart. We've all been through that, whether it's a romantic partner, a childhood friend, a best friend from high school who now sells essential oils on Facebook...but most people don't have to continue filming a hit reality TV show together like Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval, whose ongoing feud has dominated this season of Vanderpump Rules.

For eight seasons, fans have watched the best friends, who were close years before the Bravo series even was a glimmer of an idea on Lisa Vanderpump's mind, remain close through thick (remember when Jax slept with Tom's girlfriend Kristen Doute while he was asleep in the next room?) and thin (How many trips to Vegas have they blacked out on now?).

But their current feud feels different than any of their previous spats; it feels more raw and real in the way a fight between two people with a real history can only feel. You can't help but think: do these two even like each other anymore or is it nostalgia for their past friendship (and jobs as reality TV stars) keeping them tethered together for close to 20 years now?