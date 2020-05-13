The Princess Diaries Cast: Where Are the Stars Now?

Mia Thermopolis will always be one of our favorite Princesses.

It's hard to believe that it's been close to 20 years since The Princess Diaries first hit the big screen.

The Disney family friendly film sparked a sequel and much of the cast continues to rave about the special project today. It certainly was the case Tuesday night when Anne Hathaway honored the movie's director Garry Marshall in an ABC special.

"One of the things that I love about Garry is that he was never afraid of the spontaneous moment," Anne shared in The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall. "If it was good, it was in the movie. He didn't care where it came from, he didn't care what happened."

In fact, Anne went on to describe a scene with Lilly Moscovitz (Heather Matarazzo) that didn't exactly follow the script. The actress "never" thought about the scene until it appeared in the movie's trailer six months later.