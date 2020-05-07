When Robert Downey Jr. Wasn't a Sure Thing: 8 Actors in the Iron Man Conversation Before He Was

Movie history is awash with iconic lines: "Here's looking at you, kid." "Go ahead, make my day." "I am Iron Man."

And just as with the first two, that last statement couldn't have been uttered by anyone other than the actor who said it, Robert Downey Jr.

But it could have been, if Marvel wasn't feeling adventurous and Jon Favreau hadn't gotten his way when it came time to cast the part of billionaire genius Tony Stark, who designs a flying metal suit he can save the world in after he's injured on the job (selling weapons to people fighting endless wars) and ends up with an electromagnetic implant holding his heart together.

Because even though Downey is the Iron Man that soared in three stand-alone films, as well as the charming, sardonic glue holding much of the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe together, he wasn't at the top of anybody's list.