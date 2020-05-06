Remembering How Moviegoers Got Psyched to "See Paris Die" in House of Wax

In 2005, there was no Twitter or Instagram, but there was still such a thing as a viral marketing campaign.

Looking to distinguish their film from all the other R-rated gore fests full of culturally savvy but existentially vapid hot young people that had been enjoying a renaissance since Scream helped redefine horror movies for a post-Nightmare on Elm Street generation, the creative folks tasked with marketing House of Wax decided to focus on what their movie had that others didn't:

The onscreen death of Paris Hilton.

Call it mean, misogynist or merely macabre, the "See Paris Die" campaign ingeniously took a spear to the head of fame-for-fame's-sake culture, whether it was trying to make that much of a philosophical point at the time or not.