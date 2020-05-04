Scott Disick Enters Rehab for Substance Abuse

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 4, 2020 2:30 PM
Scott Disick is once again seeking help for his struggles with substance abuse issues.
E! News can confirm the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star entered a treatment facility in Edwards, Colorado last week. "It's true. Scott checked in last week. He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help," a source shares. "Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment."
Scott previously struggled with substance abuse issues, but he's been sober for the past few years. He last sought treatment in 2017 after he was reportedly hospitalized.
Not long after, he started dating Sofia Richie in 2017 and cleaned up his act. They've now been together off-and-on for the past three years.
A source previously told E! that Sofia has had a positive impact on Scott's health and sobriety. "Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn't mind her being around anymore," the insider shared. "They know that Scott is in a great place and what kind of an influence Sofia has been on him."
The pair were last seen together when they went for a walk on the beach outside of a Malibu home, where they were social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rolla's
Last week, however, Scott stirred up controversy when he liked a fan site's photos of him and ex Kourtney Kardashian sharing a kiss back in 2012.
Many disregarded the social media moment though, since he and Kourtney are open about the demise of their relationship and are happily co-parenting their three children. The Poosh owner herself has previously stated that her relationship with Scott and his girlfriend is "probably the thing I'm most proud of."
The Daily Mail was the first to break the news of Scott seeking treatment.
Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Express from the US at 10.00am Fridays, or catch the encore at 7:30 pm, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?