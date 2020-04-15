You Can Afford Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 9:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
EComm, Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut, Collage

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Does the name Posh Peanut ring a bell? If so, it's likely because you've seen the children's clothing brand on your fave celeb's Instagram feed. With fans like Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Hilary Duff, Shay Mitchell, Molly Sims and Danielle Brooks, you may have written off the brand as unaffordable, but as it turns out, it's not. Posh Peanut's PJs and dresses in cheerful prints all ring up under $50.

So surprise you little one with the pieces below.

Read

8 Computer & Video Games You Were Obsessed With as a Kid and Can Play Right Now

Posh Peanut Signature Two Piece Pajama Set Dusk Rose

Your toddler will make a floral splash for spring in this long sleeve pajama set. It's made of soft viscose from bamboo, as is most clothing from Posh Peanut.

EComm, Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut
$36 Amazon
Posh Peanut Signature Ruffled Cap Sleeve Shirt and Pants Set in Vivi French Floral

When the weather heats up, this PJ top with a ruffled cap sleeve shirt is perfect. It also has a pretty floral print.

EComm, Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut
$35 Amazon
Posh Peanut Signature Three Piece Kimono Set

This practical three-piece set comes with a matching long-sleeve bodice, pants and hat. Pick from 16 different prints to find one you love.

EComm, Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut
$44 Amazon
Posh Peanut Essential Twirl Bodysuit Skirt in Paige Peony

Shay Mitchell has dressed her baby girl in this floral print twirl bodysuit. Yours will have lots of fun prancing around in it too.

EComm, Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut
$43 Amazon
Posh Peanut Signature One Piece Romper in French Gray

Your baby will be super comfy in this floral print romper. It's also available in eight other prints. 

EComm, Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut
$36 Amazon
Posh Peanut Matching Family Pajamas Set in Dark Sage Stripe

Have the whole family match in this green pajama set with stripes. Just don't forget to snap a photo!

EComm, Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut
$36 Amazon
Posh Peanut Signature One Piece Boys Romper in Vintage Dino

Your little one will sleep soundly in this dino print romper. It's also available in four other prints.

EComm, Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut
$36 Amazon
Posh Peanut Essential Twirl Dress in Lina Floral

Your little one will love twirling in this pretty floral dress. It also comes in six other prints.

EComm, Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut
$30 Amazon
Posh Peanut Kids Golden Unicorn Birthday Party Headband

Your kid is going to adore being gifted this unicorn headband. Whether worn to a party or on the daily, it's a hit.

EComm, Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut
$13 Amazon
Posh Peanut Elephant Baby Hooded Towel

How precious is this elephant hooded towel? There's also a lion version.

EComm, Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut
$24 Amazon

Up next? Check out these super affordable joggers that have 1,400 five star Amazon reviews and these products that can help you sleep better

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.