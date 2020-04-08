Work(out) From Home: Kate Upton's Trainer Shares Her Intense Sculpting Routine

Next up in E!'s Wellness Wednesday series: Kate Upton, who, in a way, has been preparing for exercise in the age of social distancing for years.

Between dating and marrying a perpetually on the road athlete (that'd be Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander), caring for 17-month-old daughter Genevieve and, you know, building her career as an in-demand, internationally recognized model, trips to the gym could be hard to come by.

"There was a lot of trial and error over the past 10 years of my career," the four-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl admitted to Health last year. "I had to figure out how to stay fit with all my travel and while going through so many life changes—like dating someone and getting married. I had to find a way to get everything in—work, travel, personal relationships, and workouts."