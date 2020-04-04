Allow Queer Eye, Tidying Up and More Shows to Inspire You to Spruce Up Your Space

by emily belfiore | Sat., Apr. 4, 2020 6:00 AM
A little feng shui can make a huge impact.
If you're looking to revamp your space, then look no further than your television set for inspiration. Home improvement shows like Queer Eye, Tidying Up and more are filled with useful tricks and hacks that make sprucing up any room in your house a breeze. And, in some cases, you don't even need to buy new pieces to achieve that aesthetically pleasing vibe from your mood board; simply rearranging the furniture and décor that you already have can instantly take your space from crowded and disorderly to functional and refreshed.
Your favorite design gurus even have great tips for getting organized as well, which is great for everyone thinking about embarking on a spring cleaning venture in their free time. This is especially good news for anyone struggling to find a productive zone to work from home, or struggling to create space to master those at-home workouts.
Whether it's your living room that needs some freshening up or that extra room you've tried to transform into a home office, keep scrolling to find the best home improvement shows to add to your queue for inspiration:
Netflix
When Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown are out helping their person of the hour revamp their life, Bobby Berk and his team are working hard to give their home a complete makeover. Watching Berk use his expertise to give the nominees a more functional and exceptionally decorated new place to live will definitely inspire you to redesign your own space. Plus, each episode includes a "QE Hip Tip" from the Fab 5 that can help you elevate your home, style, kitchen and more.
Netflix
Stuck on how to remove clutter from your home? Marie Kondo is here to help. With Tidying Up, the organization expert will give you all of her useful tips and tricks to declutter and reclaim your space. Once you've finish the show's 8-episode season, you'll be asking yourself if every item in your house sparks joy.
truTV
Drew and Jonathan Scott have audiences mesmerized when they transform dated properties into dream homes on Property Brothers, and they've got countless tips on how to do the same to your home. Whether it be updating a room by adding a pop of color with a fresh coat of paint or rearranging your décor to be more visually appealing, the brotherly duo will satisfy all of your redesign desires.
Hello Sunshine
Feeling overwhelmed by that packed closet or that junk drawer that keeps overflowing? Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin have got you covered. Together, the professional organizers transform lives with their unique and stylish eye for organization, providing viewers with tons of useful hacks for tackling crowded areas in their home that are in desperate need of rearranging.
HGTV
Regardless of the size of your space, the experts from Small Space, Big Style want you to know that achieving that dream aesthetic is possible. In the 2006 HGTV reality series, host Andrew Yani meets with homeowners that have done the impossible and revamped their homes, which are all under 1,000 square feet, and swaps tips and tricks for making the most out of their small spaces.
HGTV
Joanna and Chip Gaines have become renowned for their exceptional design taste. In addition to giving audiences major design envy with their rustic-meets-modern aesthetic, the longtime couple also proves that sprucing up your space doesn't always require new pieces. Seeing Joanne and Chip repurpose everyday items into eye-catching accent pieces will spark some serious inspiration.
Netflix
With the goal of helping homeowners make their spaces to attract short-term renters, designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate expert Peter Lorimer come together to transform their rentals into lucrative destinations in this Netflix's unique take on home improvement shows.
Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal
Miley Cyrus' mom Tish Cyrus and older sister Brandi Cyrus take their love of interior design to new heights in this Bravo series, where they present clients with competing ideas within their budget to get their homes out of "design distress." Seeing the famous mother-daughter duo go head-to-head and walk viewers through their vision boards will give you the same inspiration to make some changes to your space.
HGTV
Not every home redesign needs to break the bank. In HGTV's throwback home improvement show Designing on a Dime, a design teams helps homeowners recreate their space on a budget of $1,000, proving that achieving the home of your dreams doesn't always need to be expensive.
truTV
There's noting more satisfying that finding a life hack that solves your biggest woes, especially when it comes to your home. While Hack My Life isn't a home improvement show, per se, Kevin Pereira and Brooke Van Poppelen's long list of hacks will provide you with countless experiments to test out in your free time.
