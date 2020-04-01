Work(out) From Home: Kourtney Kardashian's Trainer Reveals Her Go-To Body-Sculpting Exercises

by Jess Cohen & Amanda Williams | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 9:00 AM
The Kardashians know who to turn to when they're looking for a solid workout session.
In recent years, both Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian have hit the gym with trainer Amanda Lee. With over 12 million fans on Instagram, Amanda, who is also a fitness columnist for Kourtney's company, Poosh, helps her followers work up a sweat by sharing her training tips. Now, Amanda is dishing exclusively to E! News about how we can all get in a great workout while at home.
"Kourtney loves HIIT workouts because they are super effective and highly efficient," Amanda tells E! News. "They burn the most amount of calories in the shortest amount of time. HIIT workouts are great for people with busy schedules and the best part is they require no equipment, so you can do them anywhere."
Let's take a look at the exercises Amanda has in store for your at-home workout!
Perform each exercise for 30 secs.
Take a 10 second break after each exercise.
JUMPING JACKS
1. Stand upright with your legs together, arms at your sides.
2. Bend your knees slightly, and jump into the air.
As you jump, spread your legs out to shoulder-width apart and stretch your arms out and over your head.
3. Jump back to starting position.
4. Repeat
According to Amanda, jumping jacks are a Kourtney's go-to warm up for HIIT workouts.
JUMPING LUNGES
1. Starting standing with feet shoulder-width apart. Jump your left leg forward and your right leg back into a lunge, with both knees at 90 degrees.
2. Jump up and switch your legs in midair so that you land in a lunge with your right leg in front.
3. Continue jumping back and forth, pausing as little as possible.
"Jumping lunges work your butt and thighs while also burning serious calories," Amanda shares.
MOUNTAIN CLIMBERS
1. Assume a push-up position with your arms straight and your body in a straight line.
2. Raise your right knee toward your chest.
Then return to the starting position and repeat with your left leg.
3. Continue alternating
"Mountain climbers and a great core workout for a flatter stomach," Amanda tells E! News.
INCLINE PUSH UPS
1. Stand in front of a table or bench, then place both hands shoulder width apart with your fingers pointing forward.
2. Step your body back into a plank position, with your abs tight and back straight.
3. Bend your arms to help you slowly lower your chest toward the bench. Straighten your arms to bring yourself back up into a straight line.
Amanda shares that push ups are the "single best upper body workout" and notes that they "also strengthen your core."
SQUAT JUMPS
1. Stand with your feet just outside shoulder-width apart, toes turned slightly out. Squat down with your weight in your heels.
2. When you hit the bottom of your squat, squeeze your butt tight and push up through your legs and heels as you jump straight up.
3. Land softly, then use the momentum from landing to go right into your next squat.
"The Kardashian girls love squats," Amanda tells E! News. "They are amazing for sculpting your legs and butt."
DIPS
1. Position your hands shoulder-width apart on a bench or chair.
2. Slide your butt off the front of the bench with your legs extended out in front of you
3. Straighten your arms as you bend your elbows to lower your body toward the floor until your elbows are at about a 90-degree angle. Be sure to keep your back close to the bench.
4. Once you reach the bottom of the movement, press down into the bench to straighten your elbows, returning to the starting position.
"Dips are the best at-home tricep exercise," Amanda says. "They tighten and tone up the back of your arms."
BURPEES
1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, weight in your heels, and your arms at your sides.
2. Jump up, then bend your knees, and lower your body into a squat.
3. Jump your feet back to softly to land on the balls of your feet in a plank position.
4. Jump your feet back to just inside your hands.
5. Reach your arms over head and explosively jump up into the air.
6. Land and immediately lower back into a squat for your next rep.
"Burpees work everything - from your legs to your core," Amanda notes. "They are also great cardio because they get your heart rate up quickly."
FLUTTER KICKS
1. Lie down on your back. Keep your lower back on the ground with your arms at your sides as you lift the right leg off the ground. Lift the left leg so it hovers a few inches off the floor.
2. Switch the position of the legs, making a flutter kick motion.
"I absolutely love this ab workout," Amanda shares. "After 30 seconds you will feel a serious burn!"
Amanda is also sharing her tips for staying fit and healthy during social distancing:
1. Resist the urge to become a couch potato. Set a daily workout schedule so you stay on track. For example, commit to doing a 20 minute HIIT workout every morning at 10 a.m.
2. Stay hydrated. Invest in a water filter so you don't have to stress about running out of water.
3. Avoid frozen pizza and stock up on healthy snacks. I bought a bunch ingredients to make protein shakes like frozen berries, almond milk and protein powder.
