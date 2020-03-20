"Clean Freak" Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She's "Washed Away" Her Fingerprints

Julia Louis-Dreyfus isn't messing around.

On Thursday, the Veep star joined Jimmy Kimmel for an at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she revealed how she's been holding up while social distancing. Sitting comfortably in her study, the self-professed "clean freak" shared how she's doing her part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"I am [a clean freak]," she told the late night host during their FaceTime-styled interview. "I'm washing my hands." But according to Julia, her handwashing method has gotten a little extreme since the pandemic. "So, you know how your computer or your phone, you can turn it on by using your fingerprint?" she continued. "Well, I've washed away my fingerprints…so, that doesn't work anymore."

Ironically enough, she admitted that her iPhone's face recognition feature has been working better since she began social distancing. Julia continued, "Whenever I get all glammed up, you know…back when we used to do Hollywood-y things…and wear gowns and things, this damn phone does not recognize me when I'm all glammed up."