The Top 5 Amazon Items Our Readers Are Buying This Month

by Mallory Carra | Thu., Feb. 20, 2020 3:30 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's almost time to say goodbye to winter and greet spring with open arms! And what better way to do that than by saying hello to the top 5 Amazon items our readers are buying and loving this month.

The popular reader favorites range from a super versatile hair styler and Candace Cameron Bure's favorite eyelash curler to the most coveted items from the 2020 Oscar nominees' swag bag. If you're looking for fun new ways to celebrate spring's arrival, look no further than a Meghan King Edmonds and Brooke Burke-approved card game for couples and a sought-after in-home projector that'll bring the galaxy to your living room.

This month's reader faves from Amazon run the gamut from beauty essentials to just plain fun stuff. Shop them all below and add these must-haves to your collection!

These $20 Leggings With Pockets Have 6,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler

Curl, smooth and dry your hair all at once with the multi-talented Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler, which expertly styles and dries your mane at the same time. The kit comes with the necessary airwrap barrels to create several types of curls and waves, as well as smoothing brushes for fine and frizzy hair.

E-Comm: Dyson Airwrap Complete Nickel Fuchsia
$549 Amazon $549 Dyson $519 Walmart
BlissLights SkyLite Galaxy Projector

Featured in the 2020 Oscar Nominees swag bag, the BlissLights SkyLite Galaxy Projector will let you relax underneath the stars—without leaving your home! Amazon's No. 1-selling night light instantly projects a field of drifting stars against a transforming blue nebula cloud, accompanied by soothing aurora effects to enhance your calm.

E-Comm: Oscar Nominees Gift Bag
$60 Amazon
Japonesque Eyelash Curler

Give yourself deep, sweeping lashes on-the-go with Candace Cameron Bure's favorite beauty must-have that also has more than 400 5-star reviews on Amazon.

E-Commerce Candace Cameron Bure Handbag
$11 Amazon
The Ultimate Game for Couples

Meghan King Edmonds and Brooke Burke recommended this now-sold out card game for Valentine's Day, but you can keep the fun going all-year-round with TableTopics: Dinner Party edition, a deck filled with hilarious and thought-provoking conversation starters for your next gathering.

Meghan King Edmonds, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$25 Amazon
Rita Hazan Shine Balm

Get that smooth and shiny just-left-the-salon look with the amazing reparative balm that was included inside both the 2020 Oscar nominees swag bag and this year's Grammys gift bag. Currently sold out at Amazon, you can still buy it at Net-a-Porter and Dermstore.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$30 Amazon $30 Net-a-Porter $30 Dermstore

